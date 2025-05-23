Former Cedar Crest coach charged with child sexual assault in Belton

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — A former physical education coach at Cedar Crest Hospital in Belton was arrested Thursday on a felony charge of sexual assault of a child, following an investigation by the Belton Police Department.

David Paul Jones, 58, of Temple, was booked into the Bell County Jail and remained in custody Friday on a $250,000 bond.

The charge comes from a report made in September 2024, when a 15-year-old student accused Jones of sexual assault. A Cedar Crest staff member notified Belton police after the alleged outcry.

Belton investigators secured a felony arrest warrant through the Bell County District Attorney’s Office on May 19. The Temple Police Department executed the warrant Thursday afternoon.

Officials said Jones had been employed as a contracted physical education coach at the psychiatric facility and residential treatment center from November 2023 through September 2024.