Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBell CountyBelton

Actions

Former Cedar Crest coach charged with child sexual assault in Belton

Cedar Crest
Cedar Crest Hospital
Cedar Crest
Posted
and last updated

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — A former physical education coach at Cedar Crest Hospital in Belton was arrested Thursday on a felony charge of sexual assault of a child, following an investigation by the Belton Police Department.

David Paul Jones, 58, of Temple, was booked into the Bell County Jail and remained in custody Friday on a $250,000 bond.

The charge comes from a report made in September 2024, when a 15-year-old student accused Jones of sexual assault. A Cedar Crest staff member notified Belton police after the alleged outcry.

Belton investigators secured a felony arrest warrant through the Bell County District Attorney’s Office on May 19. The Temple Police Department executed the warrant Thursday afternoon.

Officials said Jones had been employed as a contracted physical education coach at the psychiatric facility and residential treatment center from November 2023 through September 2024.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Faces of Fort Cavazos