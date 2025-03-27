Constituents hold people’s town hall after Rep. John Carter declines to attend

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Around 150 constituents gathered on the courthouse lawn for a People's Town Hall on March 22, 2025, after U.S. Rep. John Carter declined to hold one himself.

Indivisible CenTex organized the event, which provided a platform for community members to voice concerns about healthcare, public education, veterans' services, and government accountability.

Carter did not attend despite repeated invitations, continuing a pattern of avoiding direct engagement.

Speakers including Dawn Richardson, Jennifer Lee, Stuart Whitlow, and Chris Gruber addressed the crowd in his absence. Texas Rep. Vikki Goodwin, D-Austin, made a surprise visit to engage with constituents.

"Representation is not a privilege—it's a right," Indivisible CenTex founder Sarah Cox said.

Attendees displayed a life-size decoy of Carter to highlight his absence. Organizers said they will continue pushing for accountability and voter engagement before the next election.

