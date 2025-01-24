City of Belton 'HOME' program changes lives, one house at a time

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Gratitude filled the air as Raymond and Adelfa Acozar celebrated Adelfa’s birthday with the keys to their new home, making them the 41st recipients of the Belton City Home Program.

The program, in partnership with the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs since 2001, provides replacement homes at no cost to qualified buyers.

“I’m grateful for this program, I’m grateful for the city, I’m grateful for Karen and her home program. Without them, I don’t think anything would be possible,” Adelfa said.

Belton Mayor David Leigh handed over the keys to the new homeowners, marking a milestone in their lives.

Adelfa, who chose the colors for their new home, was thrilled with the outcome. “I thought it was great. I know I chose the colors, but I didn’t know it was going to be this good. I’m glad I chose this color, I think it came out real good,” she said.

The Belton City Home Program allows qualified homebuyers to receive a replacement for their current homes, which often need more than just a handyman, at no cost.

The annual salary threshold for homeowners is at or below $41,400 for a two-person household and under $36,250 for a one-person household. Applications can be picked up at Belton City Hall.

Jo-ell Guzman, Belton City Grants/Projects Coordinator, highlighted the broader impact of the program.

“It helps the neighborhood itself because it actually shows when you can end up bringing in homes that are new and refreshed and everything, the whole general public in that area wants to do more for the area,” Guzman said.

Guzman emphasized that the program reflects the city’s commitment to its citizens. “Belton cares about its community, it cares about its residents. Anybody who lives here knows, there’s not one of us who won’t go the extra mile to find a resource to help or to figure something out when there is a need within the community,” Guzman said.

For the Acozars, the program has been life-changing. When asked where they would be without the City of Belton and this program, Adelfa responded, “I’d still be in my house, trying to fix it up, trying to figure out how to fix it up with minimum resources that we didn’t have.”