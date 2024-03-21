Cat of motorcyclist killed in Killeen reunites with his family nearly 2 years later

BELTON, Texas — 21-year-old Coy Morris died on June 10 2022, when his riding his motorcycle and struck by a drunk driver off Veteran Memorial Boulevard in Killeen.

Now, nearly two years later, his beloved cat Gemini has been found.

25 News traveled to Belton to meet with the woman who found her and together we spoke to Coy’s mom.

I asked her to tell me about her son and what kind of man was.

”He was a person that would give the shirt off his back for anybody,” said Sonya Lewis, Coy’s mother.

“He made friends so easily — he was very loving and caring.”

He also loved his cat Gemini and a stroke of luck brought Gemini to Erin Owens’ doorstep in Belton.

”It came right in,” Owens said.

“I got my microchip scanner, it crawled on my lap, I scanned, and it had a chip — I called the microchip company, and they gave me the name and address.”

She then posted that information and a picture of Gemini.

With a little help from the community, Gemini is now going home to Coy’s family.

”Oh, it’s going to help tremendously actually,” Lewis said.

“I mean, you never fully heal from losing a child or losing a sibling — it's always there but to have something of Coy’s that he loved, because loved animals, that’s going to be such a blessing.”

I asked Lewis If you had a message you could say to Coy right now, what would that be?

”Momma misses you so much and I love you,” Lewis said.

”He hears you,” Owens said.

“He hears you, he’s with you.”

A small piece of that son she misses so much will now be coming home.

”Thank you so much Erin,” Lewis said.

“This would not be possible without you.”

”Oh, you are so welcome,” Owens said.

“I’m a very small part in this.”

Coys sister is driving close to three hours to bring Gemini home.