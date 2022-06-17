Killeen police say 21-year-old dead after being struck by intoxicated driver

Killeen police said a 21-year-old man died on Monday after being struck by an intoxicated driver last week.

Police said on Friday, June 10, at around 9:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the intersection of W. Veterans Memorial Blvd. and Stringer Street.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that a black Honda Motorcycle was traveling eastbound in the inside lane in the 700 block of Veterans Memorial Blvd. when the driver of a black Mercedes failed to yield-right of way-turning left onto Stringer Street causing the motorcycle to strike the front of the Mercedes," said police.

The driver of the Mercedes was treated for minor injuries and afterward arrested for driving while intoxicated.

"The impact caused the motorcycle operator and his passenger to be ejected and coming to a rest on the roadway," said police. "They were both immediately transported to local hospitals in critical condition."

The driver of the motorcycle, Coy Caleb Morris, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Keith Reed.

