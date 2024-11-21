Belton to enhance water, wastewater infrastructure with $2.7M project

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Belton is set to undergo significant improvements to its water and wastewater systems, due to a $2.7 million project along Interstate 14 and Loop 121.

This ambitious project aims to support the rapid growth and economic development of the area by addressing key infrastructure needs.

The project, which involves both waterline and wastewater improvements, has faced logistical challenges due to its location being within Belton city limits but outside the city’s water service area.

As a result, the Belton Economic Development Corporation (BEDC) has partnered with Dog Ridge Water Supply Corporation to bring these essential services to the area.

MRB Engineering has been tasked with designing the waterline improvements, while KPA Engineers designed the wastewater improvements.

Following a competitive bidding process, KPA recommended Bell Contractors Inc. of Belton for the project. Bell Contractors submitted the lowest bid at $2,736,718.

The bid came in significantly lower than the expected cost, with KPA Engineers’ final opinion of probable cost estimated at $3.6 million for the total bid.

Cynthia Hernandez, Executive Director of BEDC, highlighted the importance of this project for Belton’s growth.

"There’s a lot of opportunity and anticipation for growth within this area of our community," Hernandez said.

"The enhanced infrastructure will remove barriers for development in this area of Belton."

Mayor David Leigh underscored the everyday benefits of the project for Belton residents.

"Seeing your community invest in infrastructure like that [lets you] know that you have a responsible community that’s working on making sure the needs you need every day," Mayor Leigh said.

"Flushing the toilet, water in the sink, you need those things every day, and Belton is investing in that."