BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — There is a new scam within the community, and Belton police are raising awareness on rental scams around town.



The scam recently claimed a women in the area after police were notified by the actual property management

Belton PD is urging the community to come forward if you are affected by this issue

Keep reading to see what tips you can use to prevent a possible scam

Belton police warn residents about rental scam

The Belton Police Department is warning residents about a new scam targeting potential renters in the community.

"We do know that this type of scam is happening in neighboring cities as well," said Belton PD spokesperson, Meredith Bender.

The scam recently claimed a victim in Belton, prompting police to issue a warning on social media.

"She saw a rental listing that looked legitimate, with real photos from a property management company, a real description, and she fell victim to the scam," Bender said.

Authorities advise residents to take precautions when searching for rental properties — they recommend verifying the property management company, avoiding payments through third-party apps, and reporting any suspicious listings to law enforcement.

"When she attempted to move in, the real property management company called police to report it and realized it was a scam," Bender said.

Belton police urge residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the department immediately.