BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Belton is preparing for the future with some major infrastructure developments.



Belton along with the City of Temple are funding the Temple-Belton Wastewater Treatment Plan

Belton is paying for $17.8 million for the plant and Temple the remaining $53.4 million

There are several projects included inside the improvement plan with a part of it still needing to be funded through a bond the city is seeking

Check out the full story:

Belton lays out $85 million improvement plan through 2029

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Whether it’s better roads or more water infrastructure, there is no shortage of needed improvements in the City of Belton.

By unveiling its 2025-2029 Capital Improvement Plan, the city is outlining a timeline for essential projects aimed at supporting current needs and preparing for future growth.

“Seeking these bonds from funds is necessary, these are big projects, they're needed now and in the future,” said Paul Romer, spokesperson for the City of Belton.

When asked where the city plans to direct funding, Romer pointed to one major focus.

“The wastewater treatment plan — we’ve got to expand that plant because of growth in the area so that’s the big one,” he said.

25 News

Currently, Belton is seeking $17.4 million to jump start these initiatives — over the course of the plan, which spans the remainder of the decade, the total projected cost is estimated at $85 million.

Where is the funding coming from?

“We’re also using general funds — we’re using over $6 million dollars from general funds to pay for some of these projects,” Romer said.

In addition to general funds, the city plans to seek bonds — typically funded by investors — which will allow Belton to borrow the money and repay the debt over a 20-year period.

“That bond is to do several different things, primarily due to growth,” Romer said.

Some residents say they don’t mind the possibility of higher taxes if it leads to improvements that enhance quality of life.

Many neighbors have also noticed the rise in population.

"I have seen so many vacant lots starting to get filled out with construction and that's probably going to continue," said Maryanne Everette, a Bell County resident.

Beyond the wastewater treatment plant, the city is also looking to allocate bond funds for improvements to roads, schools, and the fire station.

KEY PROJECTS:



Temple-Belton Wastewater Treatment Plant Expansion - A $71.2 million project; Belton's share is $17.8 million.

- A $71.2 million project; Belton's share is $17.8 million. Belton Lift Station Force Main - $1.75 million for critical wastewater system improvements.

- $1.75 million for critical wastewater system improvements. Loop 121 Utility Relocation - @$2.3 million needed to move utilities for the second phase of roadway expansion.

- @$2.3 million needed to move utilities for the second phase of roadway expansion. Fire Department Aerial Apparatus - $1.7 million to replace essential firefighting equipment.

- $1.7 million to replace essential firefighting equipment. Miller Heights Elementary Property - The city is purchasing the site for $750,000 for future community use.

“We’re always looking to the future like which road needs to be improved or is our infrastructure sufficient to provide water,” Romer said.

There will be a City Council meeting on April 8th where the city will make a decision on a bond for the funding.