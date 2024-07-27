Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBell CountyBelton

Actions

Belton ISD students scheduled to "Walk the Halls" on August 7th

Belton ISD
Posted at
and last updated

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Open enrollment will take place until August 2nd at Belton ISD.

For some high schoolers walk the halls and parking space purchases will be on August 7th between 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Freshmen can get the same view on August 8 along with a parent meeting. Between August 9 and August 12th reserved parking spaces can be painted, followed by Tiger Night and Open House.

452722398_1129758175557051_3624139881329942753_n.jpg

Students are also encouraged to stop by the library while walking the halls to grab their Chromebooks for the year.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Faces of Fort Cavazos