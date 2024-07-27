Belton ISD students scheduled to "Walk the Halls" on August 7th

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Open enrollment will take place until August 2nd at Belton ISD.

For some high schoolers walk the halls and parking space purchases will be on August 7th between 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Freshmen can get the same view on August 8 along with a parent meeting. Between August 9 and August 12th reserved parking spaces can be painted, followed by Tiger Night and Open House.

BELTON ISD

Students are also encouraged to stop by the library while walking the halls to grab their Chromebooks for the year.

