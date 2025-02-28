Belton ISD purchases land for future growth

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — As student enrollment continues to rise, Belton ISD has purchased a nearly $1 million piece of land to accommodate future growth and infrastructure needs.



Belton ISD recently purchased a $825,000, 17-acre lot of land to use for future infrastructure.

Student enrollment has gone up around 1% to 6% every year.

Money came from a previous bond and it comes from various sources such as property taxes.

Belton ISD purchases land to prepare for future growth

Deputy Superintendent Michael Morgan says the investment is part of a long-term vision for the Belton school district.

"Our board and community had the vision that we have to plan for the future," Morgan said.

Belton ISD has seen steady enrollment increases over the past several years, ranging from 1% to 6% annually. District officials predict that by the end of the decade, continued growth will require the construction of new schools.

"We know that regardless of how quickly the growth comes, we know we are going to need schools down the road," Morgan said.

The district is already considering what expansions may be needed next.

"The next things that will probably be addressed will be a lot of our major maintenance needs, and then we will eventually have to look at middle school capacity as the next need for the district," Morgan added.

Where Is the Money Coming From?

Some Belton residents are questioning how the district is funding the land purchase.

"It’s the value, and when you have more people coming into the I-35 corridor, the property value goes up, and of course, property tax," said Debra Huddleston, a Belton resident.

The $825,000 used to purchase the 17-acre lot comes from the 2022 voter-approved district bond, which is funded primarily through property taxes.

While some residents understand the necessity of the investment, others express concerns over rising taxes.

"Well, we have to pay for it somehow. I don’t like my property taxes going up, but we can always contest," said Maryanne Everette, another Belton resident.

What’s Next for the Land?

As for what will be built on the newly acquired property, district officials say that decision will depend on future population growth and infrastructure demands.

"When the growth occurs will dictate what’s built there," Morgan said.

With Belton’s rapid expansion, officials say this is just the beginning of the district’s long-term strategy to meet the needs of its students and teachers.