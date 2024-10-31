Belton ISD implements new cell phone policy to curb social media usage

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Belton ISD has announced a new cell phone policy set to take effect in January 2025, aimed at curbing social media usage in schools.

The policy was developed with input from over 1,800 parents and nearly 400 teachers, creating a three-pronged approach that varies slightly between elementary, middle and high schools.

Despite the need for such measures, some parents have expressed concerns about the inability to communicate with their children during emergencies.

One parent shared on Facebook an incident that occurred last year when she had difficulty picking up her middle schooler from the nurse's office.

Dr. Cassandra Spearman, Belton ISD's Assistant Superintendent of Operations, addressed these concerns, explaining the emergency communication procedures.

"If there’s a safety concern, the supervising adults will ensure that students will be able to get to their phone once it’s safe to do so," Dr. Spearman said.

"If a family has an emergency, then we go old school. We call the front office, and we ask to speak to an administrator so you can get to your student."

Belton ISD emphasizes that cellphones can be a significant distraction in the classroom and a barrier to quality instruction — this new policy reflects a broader effort to enhance the learning environment for students.

As the policy implementation date approaches, the district continues to engage with parents and educators to ensure a smooth transition.

The goal is to balance the benefits of reduced social media distractions with the need for effective communication during emergencies.