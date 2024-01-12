Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBell CountyBelton

Actions

Belton ISD acting superintendent to uphold current vision

Dr. Malinda Golden was appointed to the position on Jan 10th
Posted at 3:58 PM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 16:58:39-05

BELTON, Texas — The board of Belton ISD appointed Dr. Malinda Golden as the acting superintendent starting Wednesday.

  • Resignation of Dr. Matt Smith effective January 19, 2024. Dr. Smith was named superintendent of Arlington ISD.
  • Dr. Golden has over 30 years of experience in education.
  • Empower learners to pursue their dreams and enrich the community
  • SEE MORE: GOLDEN PROMOTION: Belton ISD names new acting superintendent

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

Dr. Golden said she enjoys her time at Belton, she commends Dr. Smith and the school board on the great work that has been done .

She tells KXXV it's like being apart of a family, the vision they share to empower learners to pursue their dreams and enrich the community has lead to growth in the ISD and she plans to continue the vision.
 
"I’m extremely excited I have been here for the last four years and i have been apart of the support of our board and our community as we work together to develop a shared vision our goals and strategic plan so to have the opportunity to continue that great work here in this community is what excites me the most,” Dr. Golden said.

As for now there is no timeline on when things may become official the school board is currently still accepting applications for the position.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Faces of Fort Cavazos

1:54 PM, Aug 16, 2022