Belton ISD acting superintendent to uphold current vision

BELTON, Texas — The board of Belton ISD appointed Dr. Malinda Golden as the acting superintendent starting Wednesday.



Resignation of Dr. Matt Smith effective January 19, 2024. Dr. Smith was named superintendent of Arlington ISD.

Dr. Golden has over 30 years of experience in education.

Empower learners to pursue their dreams and enrich the community

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

Dr. Golden said she enjoys her time at Belton, she commends Dr. Smith and the school board on the great work that has been done .

She tells KXXV it's like being apart of a family, the vision they share to empower learners to pursue their dreams and enrich the community has lead to growth in the ISD and she plans to continue the vision.



"I’m extremely excited I have been here for the last four years and i have been apart of the support of our board and our community as we work together to develop a shared vision our goals and strategic plan so to have the opportunity to continue that great work here in this community is what excites me the most,” Dr. Golden said.

As for now there is no timeline on when things may become official the school board is currently still accepting applications for the position.