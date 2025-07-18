Belton High School teacher arrested, accused of possessing child pornography

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Department of Justice announced Friday the arrest of a Belton High School teacher on criminal charges.

Court documents show the arrest of Pietro Victor Giustino, 39, is related to possession of visual depictions of sexual activities by minors, including depictions of minors engaged in sexual intercourse.

Giustino made his initial appearance in a Waco federal court on Friday.

The FBI is investigating the case, along with the Belton Police Department. The Belton Independent School District is also cooperating with the investigation.