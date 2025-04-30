Belton approves $17.29M bond sale for city improvements

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — The Belton City Council has approved the sale of $17.29 million in Certificates of Obligation to fund key infrastructure and public safety projects.

The bonds, sold at a 4.27% interest rate, will support the expansion of the Temple-Belton Wastewater Treatment Plant, utility upgrades, a new aerial fire truck, and a public safety facility.

The bond sale was originally scheduled for April 8 but was postponed twice due to market volatility and competing issuances.

No public opposition was filed after legal notices were published in February. Proceeds will be delivered on May 21.

Utility revenues will fund water-related projects, minimizing impact on property taxes. Public safety projects will be financed over a 10-year period, and utility projects over a 20-year period.

