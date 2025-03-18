American Southwest Conference commemorates 10-year partnership and growth in membership

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — The American Southwest Conference (ASC) has announced a 10-year agreement aimed at ensuring the conference's stability, growth, and long-term success.

With the return of McMurry University and Schreiner University in the 2026-27 academic year, the ASC solidifies its membership, opening the door to an exciting new chapter in its history.

After a year of collaboration and evaluation, the ASC will move forward with six core member institutions. The agreement will offer student-athletes valuable opportunities to grow, excel, and compete.

“We are thrilled to continue creating a dynamic and supportive environment for our student-athletes,” said Dr. Cory Hines, President of Howard Payne University and Chair of the ASC Council of Presidents. “This agreement will ensure the ASC remains competitive and focused on academic achievement, character development, and athletic excellence.”

McMurry University President Lynne Murray says the decision to rejoin the ASC, best supports the schools scholar-athletes and the future of the athletics program.

The following universities will make up the membership of the ASC:

