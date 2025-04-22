Watch Now
All I-35 mainlanes closed due to truck crash near Belton

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — All north and southbound mainlanes of I-35 at Central Avenue (MM 294) are closed following a heavy truck crash.

A single vehicle 18-wheeler accident, which spilled scrap metal across both the northbound and southbound lanes on I-35 near the 6th Avenue exit.

Traffic is currently being diverted to the frontage road, causing significant delays in the area.

TxDOT crews are on-site assisting with the clean-up of debris. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes and expect extended delays while the scene is cleared. Officials are working to reopen the mainlanes as soon as possible.

