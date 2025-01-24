4 Belton residents displaced after early morning apartment fire

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — A kitchen fire early Thursday morning left four residents without a home after damaging an apartment in the 300 block of West Avenue A.

The Belton Fire Department received a call around 4:03 a.m. reporting the fire. Firefighters arrived quickly and were able to put out the flames.

Although no one was injured, the fire caused extensive damage to one apartment unit. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the incident.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.