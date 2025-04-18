1 dead, 2 injured in overnight shooting on I-14 in Belton

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — One man is dead and two others are hospitalized following an overnight shooting on Interstate 14 in Belton, police said Thursday.

Officers responded to multiple 911 calls around 2:41 a.m. reporting a vehicle stopped in the middle of the eastbound lanes near mile marker 297, between the Simmons Road and George Wilson Road exits.

Upon arrival, officers found three people inside the vehicle, all suffering from gunshot wounds.

The backseat passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and front-seat passenger were transported to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple. Their conditions were not immediately released.

Investigators believe the shots were fired from another vehicle that pulled up alongside the victims' car.

To allow for the investigation, police closed the eastbound lanes of I-14 at Nolanville Hill. Officials said the highway is expected to reopen within the hour.

The names of the victims have not been released, and the investigation remains ongoing.