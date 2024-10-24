Belton City Council partners with Hill Country Transit District to sustain public transit in 2025

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — On Tuesday, the Belton City Council approved an agreement with the Hill Country Transit District to maintain public transit services for fiscal year 2025.

This agreement formalizes the continued operation of "The HOP," a microtransit service that began in Belton last August.

Microtransit, a flexible on-demand service similar to Uber, was first proposed by The HOP in late 2023.

The service runs Monday through Friday with different schedules for peak and off-peak hours:

Peak hours are from 6 to 10 a.m. and 2 to 6 p.m. with three vehicles, and an average wait time of 30 minutes.

Off-peak hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 6 to 8 p.m. with two vehicles, and an average wait time of 40 minutes.

The agreement also includes a connector route between Copperas Cove and Temple.

From Sept. 3 to Oct. 15, the service provided nearly 2,000 rides in Belton, with an average wait time of 11 minutes.

Across the region, The HOP delivered almost 28,000 rides with an average wait time of 10 minutes.

Councilmember Stephanie O'Banion called the service transformative.

O’Banion says people will get an Uber-like experience for the cost of public transportation — she also pointed out that the early data on the service shows ridership levels far surpassing traditional bus service in Belton.



The total cost of running the service is estimated at $724,410.

Fare revenue is expected to reach $50,486, collected at $2 per ride.

Seniors, students, military members, and those with special needs will receive discounted fares.

Federal, state, and Medicaid funding will cover $618,551, leaving Belton’s share at $55,373.

