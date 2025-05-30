Bell County WCID 1 to lift water restrictions at midnight

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Bell County Water Control and Improvement District #1 (WCID 1) announced Thursday that two major infrastructure projects aimed at improving water reliability and resiliency are nearing completion.

Critical tie-ins for the projects have been finalized, with disinfection and line filling beginning at 2 p.m. While these final steps are underway, WCID 1 recommends that current drought-related water restrictions remain in place until midnight. Full water service is expected to resume at 12:01 a.m.

Officials credited the cooperation of residents and businesses in curbing water usage over the past four days—often at personal and financial cost—with helping to avoid boil water notices during construction.

For more information, contact WCID 1 General Manager Ricky Garrett at (254) 501-9243 or email general@wcid1.org.