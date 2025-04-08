Bell County Sheriff investigating drowning at Stillhouse Hollow Lake

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — A drowning at Stillhouse Hollow Lake is under investigation after emergency responders recovered a victim Monday evening.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call shortly before 3:15 p.m. on April 7, reporting a possible drowning at the lake, located at 4050 Simmons Road.

Responding agencies included the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Rangers, Stillhouse Fire Department, Belton Emergency Medical Services, and the Morgan’s Point Resort Dive Team.

The victim was located and recovered by the dive team at approximately 6:15 p.m. Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman has ordered an inquest.

The Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is leading the investigation. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of extended family.

