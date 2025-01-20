Bell County residents braces for incoming winter weather

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — With winter weather on the horizon, residents in Bell County are gearing up for potential challenges. The community's preparedness ranges from making jokes on social media to serious preparations to ensure they are ready for the cold.

Bell County resident Ariana Dove explained her approach to getting ready for the winter weather.

"Getting prepared, we’re going to get what we need, all our supplies, and hunker down until it blows over, like we do every time there’s winter weather or an advisory," Dove said.

Reflecting on past experiences, Temple mother Paige Pippin shared how the 2021 freeze has shaped her current preparations.

"My experience then was that I lost power and I lost water, but I think learning from the 2021 experience, we’re more prepared this time, and I don’t think it’s gonna be as crazy as 2021," Pippin said.

Dove admitted that she had previously underestimated the severity of winter weather in Central Texas.

"I won’t lie, I was one of those that fell victim to taking it for granted, and you know, it’s just small, a couple flurries and we’re gonna keep going," she said.

However, she now advises caution. "I think it made people a lot more aware of what the weather can bring to Central Texas now. I personally think it’s better just to stay at home, and stay inside, especially since people aren’t used to driving in it, things like that."

