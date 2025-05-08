Bell County purchases M-Vac DNA System to aid criminal investigations

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — On Monday, May 5, 2025, the Bell County Commissioners Court authorized the purchase of a new M-Vac DNA system, which will enhance the county’s forensic capabilities in ongoing and cold case investigations.

The M-Vac system, which collects DNA from evidence and crime scenes using a wet vacuum process, is funded through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) program for fiscal year 2024.

The grant was secured with the support of U.S. Representative August Pfluger of Texas’ 11th Congressional District.

The system was ordered on Monday and is expected to be delivered by the end of the week. It will be housed at the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, assisting other law enforcement agencies in utilizing the tool.

Training for the M-Vac system is scheduled for June 10–11. Officials say the technology will help generate new forensic leads in long-unsolved cases while also enhancing current investigations.

“This is an additional tool for the Sheriff’s Office and local law enforcement to bring criminals to justice,” the county said in a statement.