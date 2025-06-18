Bell County man jailed after allegedly peeking through windows

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Bell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after there were reports of a man trespassing on private property and looking into the front windows of homes at night.

As part of the investigation, authorities obtained an arrest warrant for 45-year-old James Austin Grisham on a charge of criminal trespass. Grisham was taken into custody on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, and booked into the Bell County Jail.

Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman set Grisham’s bond at $10,000 and ordered 24-hour GPS ankle monitoring as a condition of release. The investigation is ongoing, and officials say additional charges may be filed.