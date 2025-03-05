Bell County Fire Marshal investigates multiple residential fires in Belton

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Bell County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating several residential structure fires that occurred today on Fenton Lane in Belton, Texas.

Two homes were destroyed, and a third sustained damage due to the fire, which was worsened by strong winds.

The affected structures are unsafe, and the public is advised to avoid the area. The cause of the fires has not yet been determined, and the investigation is ongoing.

Bell County is currently under a burn ban, and outdoor fires are prohibited. Residents are urged to exercise caution when using outdoor cooking fires, which are allowed only in protected areas and away from high winds and combustible materials.

There were no injuries reported, and thanks to the coordinated efforts of multiple agencies, the fires were contained, preventing further damage to nearby structures.