Bell County community rallies around woman after fire destroys home

As the sun beats down on the ashes of what was once Lu Ann Crowe’s home, emotions run high for the longtime Bell County resident.

“People care about people … and even though I’ve always considered California my home — now I’m not so sure,” said Crowe, holding back tears.

Crowe moved from Northern California two decades ago and built a lasting legacy in the house that now stands as a burned shell. The fire reduced a home filled with family memories to rubble.

“It’s going to be hard because when they tear it all down and bulldoze it down, it’s going to be very hard,” Crowe said.

This isn’t the first time she’s experienced loss. One of her sheds once caught fire and had to be rebuilt by her late husband. The home also held a display case for her son, who was killed in a car accident at the age of 10.

“My son was killed in a car accident when he was 10 years old, and we had a display case for him — now that’s gone,” Crowe said.

Though her home is gone, Crowe says the spirit of the community remains strong. Since the fire, neighbors have come together to help in any way they can — offering money, supplies and clothing.

“Because of the community support we’ve gotten, it’s going to be very hard imagining not living here anymore,” she said.

As for what’s next, Crowe is already looking ahead.

“We’re going to get a modular home since most of them are so beautiful now,” she said.