BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Bell County commissioners met on Monday to discuss future action on data centers, but officials say their jurisdiction is largely limited to tax abatement.



The court is looking at incorporating conditions into its term sheet for large-scale entities wanting a tax abatement.

Leaders mention Hill County's moratoriam lawsuit and said they want to stay within their legal means

The term sheet conditions discussed included leaders not signing nondisclosure agreements and requiring developers to provide multiple studies on sound and environmental impact.

A resolution on legislative properties could be on the agenda for the next Commissioners Court meeting on June 15.

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Bell County Commissioners discuss data center moratorium

Neighbors showed up to Commissioners Court to voice their opinions on data centers as developers planned and built them across the county.

Residents urged commissioners to take a hard look at the developments, with some calling for a pause on data center construction.

"Put a pause on the data centers, the approved data centers in Temple that will impact and touch everyone in Bell County. Um, we appealed to Temple City government and our voices were denied. So now we are taking it up with the county commissioner." Elena Voytko said.

Others pushed back on the idea of offering financial incentives to developers.

"So highly, request, deeply request that there no tax abatement should be given to people who take from the community." a neighbor said.

With many developments already underway in Temple, county commissioners said their authority falls solely under tax abatement. County Judge David Blackburn said the court is looking at incorporating conditions into its term sheet based on what other jurisdictions have already experienced.

"What I think the court is going to consider is incorporating those terms and perhaps more into our term sheet so that we can learn from those that have been down the path." Blackburn said.

Blackburn acknowledged that even if developers do not agree to the terms, that does not stop them from building under current law.

"If the developer doesn't agree to these terms. And the resolution would say no tax evasion. It doesn't mean they won't build under current law." Blackburn said.

Some of the term sheet conditions discussed included leaders not signing nondisclosure agreements and requiring developers to provide multiple studies on sound and environmental impact.

Not all neighbors oppose the data centers. Some said the developments bring economic opportunity and just want informed decisions made by local leaders.

"It's become very clear to me throughout this process is that the projects representing opportunity for working families. Since the discussion around Temple data centers began, I have had numerous people, uh, contact me, how they can get, uh, get into the trades and find work." a neighbor said.

Blackburn said a resolution on legislative properties could be on the agenda for the next Commissioners Court meeting on June 15.

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