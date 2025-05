TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Bell County Public Health District (BCPH) announced a temporary closure Thursday of its Temple Clinic.

The closure for the location at 820 N. 31st Street will begin June 2.

BCPH blames unforeseen circumstances that "will continue to significantly impact the Health District’s funding" for the closure.

BCPH will continue services at the Killeen location at 309 N. 2nd St.