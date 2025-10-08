AFFIDAVIT: Academy ISD bus driver caught on video surveillance touching student on school bus

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Three separate arrest affidavits obtained by 25 News detail the charges against William Blackburn, the Academy ISD staff member arrested for sexual assault against a student. It gives background on the timeline of events and the charges he's facing.

According to the affidavits, the 14-year-old victim reported that Blackburn, described as a family friend, had been sexually assaulting her for more than 10 months, starting when she was 13-years-old.

All three affidavits state that the most recent assault occurred the night before the report was made on Sept. 28, in Coryell County.

A passenger in a vehicle with the girl and Blackburn told police they overheard an "inappropriate sexual conversation" between the two and told the victim's adult cousin. When the cousin questioned the victim about 47-year-old Blackburn, it led to the victim's disclosure and the subsequent police report.

According to the affidavits, during a forensic interview at the Children's Advocacy Center, the victim stated while on the school bus on Sept. 25, 2025, Blackburn "had pulled open the leg of his shorts and exposed his [genitals]" to her, telling her "I showed you everything" and calling her attention to his exposed genitals.

The affidavit states that video obtained from the school bus on that date confirmed the victim's account. Plus, the deputy who wrote the affidavits reported observing the conversation that was sexual in nature between Blackburn and the teen girl throughout the video, noting that Blackburn could be seen touching her upper thigh on several occasions.

The court documents also state Blackburn and the victim were often alone because he would drive her to school early in the morning for sports practice. The document states Blackburn is employed as a bus driver with a local school district and the victim would "sometimes skip sports practice and run Blackburn's route with him."

The documents say that the victim's statements during a forensic interview "are consistent with her initial recitation to law enforcement and her subsequent statements during her SANE exam." SANE stands for Sexual Assault Nurse Exam, a specialized medical examination performed by a trained examiner to collect forensic evidence after a reported sexual assault.

Blackburn has been charged with indecency with a child by exposure, aggravated sexual assault of a child, and indecency with a child by sexual contact, which carries more severe penalties than exposure charges. The charges stem from alleged incidents that began when the victim was 13 years old and continued until she was 14.

