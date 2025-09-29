Academy ISD staff placed on administrative leave pending sexual assault investigation

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — An Academy Independent School District staff member is on administrative leave, pending an investigation sparked by a the Bell County Sheriff's Office being notified about an alleged sexual assault of a student.

The Bell County Sheriff's Office and Academy ISD put out a joint press release on Monday, explaining that the sheriff's office was notified on Sunday of the alleged sexual assault of a student and that the suspect is a an Academy ISD employee who is support staff, meaning they are anon-educator/coach.

"Academy ISD takes all allegations of this nature very seriously and is fully cooperating with law enforcement," the press release said.

The investigation into the reported crime is being handled by the Bell County Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigations Division. The employee will stay on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Due to privacy concerns, no additional information has been released and the matter is under active investigation.