3 injured in Africanized bee attack in Morgan’s Point Resort

MORGAN’S POINT RESORT, Texas (KXXV) — Three people were hospitalized Saturday after an aggressive swarm of Africanized honey bees attacked a tree trimmer in southeast Morgan’s Point Resort.

The Bell County Communications Center received multiple 911 calls reporting that a worker had been stung while suspended from a tree on Briarwood Road.

Fire Specialist Katharine Myers and Patrol Officer Erin Gaines-Myers were the first to arrive and attempted a rescue, but were quickly swarmed and stung multiple times.

A nearby civilian, wearing a makeshift face covering, stepped in and helped lower the victim from the tree, enabling emergency personnel to begin treatment.

Additional crews responded, including Temple Fire & Rescue, the city’s medical director, and a professional beekeeper. Temple EMS transported three people to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center. Myers was treated with antihistamines and released after observation. Gaines-Myers, who experienced a systemic allergic reaction, received further treatment and was later released.

The swarm was confirmed to be Africanized honey bees, a more aggressive species known for swarming in large numbers and chasing threats for up to a quarter-mile. These bees often nest at or below ground level and have been in Texas since the 1990s.

This incident follows a similar case in Comanche, Texas, where three horses died last week after being attacked by bees.

City officials are urging the public to avoid approaching bee swarms or nests and to contact trained professionals for removal. Africanized bees are part of the natural ecosystem, but when provoked, they pose serious risks to humans and animals.

Residents are encouraged to remain cautious and report any suspected hives to professionals. Never attempt to remove a hive yourself. For more safety tips, visit trusted local or state resources.