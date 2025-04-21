2 killed, child injured in I-35 crash near Troy

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Two people were killed and a child injured Saturday morning in a major traffic accident on Interstate 35 in Troy.

At 8:15 a.m. on April 19, Troy police responded to a crash near the northbound Exit 311 ramp. Officials said a Dodge Ram pickup was stopped on the improved shoulder while the occupants worked to change a flat tire. Two adults were at the rear of the truck retrieving the spare, while a juvenile stood nearby in the grass median.

According to investigators, a Kia Optima veered off the main lanes of the interstate and struck the rear of the pickup, fatally injuring both adults. The victims were pronounced dead on the scene.

The victims were identified as 35-year-old Hector Bococ and 34-year-old Maria Maquin, both of Cedar Park. The juvenile sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital before being reunited with family.

The crash remains under investigation.