UPDATE: Killeen woman who was killed during car crash identified as teacher with Salado ISD

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — One Killeen woman died following a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday in Salado.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 49-year-old Kimberley Kosh-Ruiz and a 26-year-old Salado man collided on Thomas Arnold Road.

Ruiz and a nine-year-old male passenger and the driver from Saldo were transported to a local hospital — Ruiz was pronounced dead from her injuries.

Ruiz was a second-grade teacher at Thomas Arnold Elementary School.

This investigation is still active and open — next of kin have been notified.

"Texas DPS would like to remind drivers to limit distraction while driving," authorities said.

"Limiting distractions greatly reduces the probability of being involved in a traffic crash."