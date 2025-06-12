1 hospitalized after rollover on Highway 36 near Morgan’s Point

MORGAN'S POINT, Texas (KXXV) — At 5:01 a.m. on June 12, 2025, Morgan’s Point Resort Fire-Rescue responded to a mutual aid call for a rollover crash on Highway 36. Ladder 61 was dispatched with a crew of three. The call indicated a single vehicle had rolled over two to three times, trapping one occupant.

Emergency responders were able to extricate the individual, who was then transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center for evaluation.

The section of Highway 36 where the crash occurred is known for frequent accidents, especially during rain.

In a statement, Morgan’s Point Resort Fire-Rescue urged drivers to exercise caution on wet roads, noting that vehicles can hydroplane in as little as one-tenth of an inch of water—roughly the thickness of a nickel.

“Take a little extra time to get where you’re going when the roads are wet,” the department advised. “It could be the difference between arriving safely or ending up in the hospital.”