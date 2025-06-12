Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBell County

Actions

1 hospitalized after rollover on Highway 36 near Morgan’s Point

Morgan's Point Resort Fire-Rescue
Morgan's Point Resort Fire-Rescue&nbsp;
Morgan's Point Resort Fire-Rescue
Posted

MORGAN'S POINT, Texas (KXXV) — At 5:01 a.m. on June 12, 2025, Morgan’s Point Resort Fire-Rescue responded to a mutual aid call for a rollover crash on Highway 36. Ladder 61 was dispatched with a crew of three. The call indicated a single vehicle had rolled over two to three times, trapping one occupant.

Emergency responders were able to extricate the individual, who was then transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center for evaluation.

The section of Highway 36 where the crash occurred is known for frequent accidents, especially during rain.

In a statement, Morgan’s Point Resort Fire-Rescue urged drivers to exercise caution on wet roads, noting that vehicles can hydroplane in as little as one-tenth of an inch of water—roughly the thickness of a nickel.

“Take a little extra time to get where you’re going when the roads are wet,” the department advised. “It could be the difference between arriving safely or ending up in the hospital.”

Morgan's Point Resort Fire-Rescue

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Faces of Fort Cavazos