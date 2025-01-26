Bell County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death near railroad tracks

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Bell County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death after a report of a pedestrian was hit and killed near the railroad tracks, west of Killeen.

The sheriff's office said Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad (BNFS) reported an incident around 8:34 p.m. Saturday near Business Highway 190 and Vendable Drive, just off the main post of Fort Cavazos.

BNSF reported that an eastbound train hit a pedestrian who was near the tracks.

The Bell County Sheriff's Office said a woman was found and taken to the Carl R. Darnell Medical Center Emergency Department, where she later died.

The Bell County Sheriff's Office, Fort Cavazos Military Police, Killeen Police, and Killeen Fire/Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene to assist.

The Bell County Sheriff's Office said it believes this was a tragic accident and there is no indication of foul play being involved.

The victim's identity has not yet been released, assuring that all family members have been notified.