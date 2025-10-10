Bell County nonprofit expands services to help families experiencing homelessness

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — A Bell County nonprofit opened more housing units, doubling its capabilities to serve local families experiencing homelessness.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Promise Homes, located on the second phase of Family Promise of Bell County’s new campus, was held on Wednesday morning, with more than 100 people in attendance including local and state elected leaders.

The Promise Homes are eight transitional homes for families experiencing homelessness.

The expansion will more than double the organization's Guest Shelter program’s capacity to help families and allows for a total of 15 families to be served through the on-site program at one time.

Family Promise of Bell County officials said they broke ground on the Promise Homes in March of this year.

Family Promise of Bell County is a nonprofit organization whose mission is "to empower families experiencing homelessness to achieve sustainable independence through a community-based response." Officials said the nonprofit relies on the community’s financial support to carry out its mission.

To read more about Family Promise of Bell County and their services, click here.

Follow Bobby on social media!