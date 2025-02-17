Behind-the-scenes look inside Kempner Water Treatment Plant ahead of spring storm season

KEMPNER, Texas (KXXV) — Last spring, the Kempner community was devastated by storms that brought historic flooding and ongoing water issues.

As the spring season looms again, the Kempner Water Supply Corporation (KWSC) is taking proactive steps to prevent a repeat of last year’s challenges.

“We’re doing well. It could be better, yes, it could always be better. We could always make better water, but at what cost?” Bruce Sorenson, general manager of Kempner Water Supply Corporation, asked.

KWSC came under fire last summer after some residents experienced yellow, brown, and unusable water due to the lake turnover after unprecedented flooding.

“As far as the flooding goes, nothing that we can do – that’s out of our control. That’s the lake itself, and whatever happens with the weather. There’s not much we can do about that,” Sorenson said.

To address water quality concerns, KWSC installed Forsta filters to help remove heavier materials from the water. Sorenson said these filters, which have been particularly helpful during flooding events, will continue to play a critical role in improving the quality of treated water.

“We had damage to some of these filters because they’re microfilters. So in May, we’re replacing this first rack. That will give us capacity back again,” Sorenson said.

Sorenson also cited other contributing factors to last year’s water woes, such as low chlorine levels, outdated valves, and filter damage. However, with the recent addition of a new chlorine booster, updated clay valves, and other system upgrades, he is optimistic that a repeat of last year’s issues is unlikely.

“As long as the lake stays stable, then there’s not an issue. It’s just when we have those flooding events. It seems to be like an every two-year cycle, and then every 10 years you get this whopper of a flood,” Sorenson explained.

Heading into the spring season, Sorenson noted that the water source, Stillhouse Hollow Lake, is nearly full. While the current capacity is sufficient for now, he emphasized the importance of continued upgrades to the plant, tanks, and distribution system to ensure reliable water service in the future.

