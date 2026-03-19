Baylor women's basketball to face Nebraska in NCAA Tournament

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor women's basketball is looking to turn things around.

Losing to TCU in the regular season finale and having an early exit from the Big 12 Tournament.

When the bracket was announced, originally, Baylor didn't know who they were going to face and that brought a different approach to prep.

"It's a challenge. You know, I remember when the bracket came up two years ago, I was thrilled with the match-up with Virginia Tech, but anytime you can't immediately start preparation for your opponent, it's tough," head coach Nicki Collen said.

The Bears now know who they will face. Nebraska defeats Richmond, so the Bears' first-round matchup will be against the Cornhuskers.

"Britt Prince has had a 50, 40, 90-year. They play with great pace. They're going to be aggressive defensively. They're going to play through the paint, but they're more set-driven. They're more, kind of what we're used to as far as, you know, they're going to ball screen in the middle of the floor, they're going to ball screen on the side, they're going to hard hedge ball screen," Collen said.

Baylor takes on Nebraska on Friday at 1:00 p.m.

Follow Shahji on social media!