Baylor women's basketball honors Darianna Littlepage-Buggs in 88-62 win over Houston

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor women's basketball dominates Houston at home, but the team feels the effort in the second half needs work.

"We missed our ball screen coverage. We didn't contest shots. We fouled at the rim. We gave up threes to three-point shooters. Our effort wasn't good," head coach Nicki Collen said.

"Sometimes you don't know, like it could be we haven't had school and we've had snow days and we've been lying around when we're not practicing, we're lying around," Collen said.

Prior to tip-off, Baylor celebrated Darianna Littlepage-Buggs. She surpassed 1,000 career rebounds and explains how her game has evolved.

"Crazy story, freshman year, I really didn't know what a double double was, truth be told, so I was really like, I don't know what that is and once I figured it out, it just kind of stuck and I just knew if I can do one thing I can go rebound and that's just, I just have stuck to that," Littlepage-Buggs said.

Buggs finished the game with 25 points and eight rebounds.

The Bears have won eight straight and continue to rise in the AP poll — and that results in the target on their back growing.

"It's tough being good all the time, you know, it's a tough thing like you — and no one came here not knowing that there was gonna be a target on our back every game out," Collen said.

"When you get ranked and you're on a win streak like everyone's gonna try to knock you off and so you don't get to take days off, you know, not if you really wanna be a conference champion," she said.

Up next, the Bears head on the road to take on No. 22 West Virginia on February 1.

