Baylor professors' film is on Oscar nominations short list, screening this weekend

Baylor professors Sam Henderson and Maverick Moore
WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Two Baylor professors have their film land on this year's Oscar's short list making history for Waco after winning at four Oscar-qualifying film festivals.

ADO is an Oscar-qualifying short film directed, co-written and co-produced by Sam Henderson along with editor and associate producer Maverick Moore. Both are professors with in Baylor’s film & digital media and theatre departments.

ADO, derived from the Shakespeare comedy Much Ado About Nothing, follows a middle school theatre teacher whose rehearsal is interrupted by a gunman. The film is inspired by a conversation Henderson had with his mother who's also an educator.

The film stars Jenifer Lewis known for her roles in Black-ish, Cars and The Princess and the Frog.

ADO also features Baylor faculty, staff, and students in a variety of roles and some scenes were filmed at Connally ISD.

A special screening of the film will be held on January 18 at 2:00 p.m. at Baylor University's Mayborn Museum. The address is 1300 S. University Parks Drive.

Following the screening, Henderson and Maverick will join colleague Rachel Jobin for a discussion panel exploring the film’s themes, creative process, and the collaborative work behind the project.

Oscar nominations are expected later this month.

