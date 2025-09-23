WACO, Texas (KXXV) — There's an entirely new roster for the 2025 Baylor Bears — but the new teammates got to play together in a tournament in Germany.

As a result, their chemistry on the court is growing.

Baylor men's basketball returns for 2025 fall practice

"Everybody doesn't have an ego when we walk in. Everybody checks their ego at the door, you know we're just here to compete with each other grow as a team, you know, bond and I feel like our chemistry ever since the summer, since the first day we've been here, has just grown throughout the roof," guard Obi Agbim said.

Their connection off the court is growing as well as the team is finding time to bond.

"These guys are just so high character. I think coach did a great job recruiting just high character guys," guard Will Kuykendall said.

We also have a Baylor Bear from our neighborhood in the mix. Caden Powell is a Midway alumnus and is excited to see all the community support.

"I know a lot of people are excited or as excited as I am and there sure will be a lot of people from the Midway community in the Waco area at the games," Powell said.

"It's a true blessing to have somebody from Waco on the team. I know his mom's been with us a lot longer at the law school. What a great teammate and leader he's been on the team and with so many new guys, he definitely gave them the shortcut versions of where to eat, where to go, what to do in Waco," head coach Scott Drew said.

With this mostly new team, it's natural to have doubts — but this Bears team has a chip on their shoulder.

"Don't be a fan later. I mean these guys, a lot of people doubt us. We've been seeing the one, no one's given us much love," Kuykendall said.

"It's the old hunter-hunted mentality. You gotta be great at both when you sustain a program, but obviously this year we're not going in the season in anybody's top 10. So, we got something to prove," Drew said.

It may be football season currently, but soon the Foster Pavilion will be packed again as BU opens the season at home against UT Rio Grande Valley on Nov. 3.

