Baylor looks to make a statement in NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor track and field is in Eugene, Oregon for the outdoor NCAA Championships.

13 Bears will be competing in events that include pole vault, hurdles, long jump, relays and more.

WHERE CHAMPIONS ARE MADE



Big 12 champion pole vaulter Tenly Kuhn getting some warm-ups in during Monday's practice day at historic Hayward Field in Eugene.#SicEm pic.twitter.com/qTU3QPCWcV — Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) June 9, 2026

For the team, there are veterans on the roster that are more than familiar with Nationals, but they know there's a lot to prove.

"This is probably one of our better groups that are going to where I'm like everybody has a shot to be top eight you can score, so for me it's more, how do we get them there?" head coach Michael Ford said.

PRACTICE DAY



After arriving in Eugene on Sunday, Bears went through their first on-site practices Monday at historic Hayward Field.



Meet begins Wednesday, with Demario Prince and the men's 4x400 relay in action. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/U9Bn9fNk5s — Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) June 9, 2026

"We still have a lot of work to do. I say, the times are showing because we put so much work into it. I think that we still have more to give out throwing the track. So once we get out there to Eugene, I feel like we can do something special," sophomore Malik Franklin said.

The outdoor championships begin on Wednesday and run through Saturday.

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