Baylor football vs Utah: Game and score updates

Baylor
Baylor University
Baylor
Posted

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Baylor Bears are back after their second bye week — they face their toughest test yet against No. 13 Utah.

Baylor is coming off a 30-3 victory against UCF in their homecoming game, and the Bears played a complete game.

The Bears are just one win away from being bowl eligible and look to beat the Utes at home.

Keep checking in for game and score updates!

In Your Neighborhood