Baylor football vs Utah: Game and score updates

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Baylor Bears are back after their second bye week — they face their toughest test yet against No. 13 Utah.

A Cold Front Approaches with Little Warning.#SicEm pic.twitter.com/uFYOo6decj — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) November 15, 2025

Baylor is coming off a 30-3 victory against UCF in their homecoming game, and the Bears played a complete game.

The Bears are just one win away from being bowl eligible and look to beat the Utes at home.

