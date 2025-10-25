Baylor football takes on Cincinnati: game and score updates

CINCINNATI, Ohio (KXXV) — The Baylor Bears are looking to bounce back.

Baylor is coming off a tough loss on the road against TCU in the Bluebonnet Battle.

The Bears are currently 4-3 for the season and 2-2 in Big 12 play. They face 21 ranked Cincinnati, who have won their last six games.

Game kicked off at 3:00 p.m.

End of 1Q:

Baylor - 0

Cincinnati - 14

- (Cincinnati) Bearcats Walker rushed up the middle for a one-yard touchdown to get the first touchdown

- (Cincinnati) With 1:22 left in the first, Pryor rushed up the middle for five yards to get the score.

- (Baylor) Sawyer Robertson completes a six yard pass to Michael Trigg for the touchdown. Bears would fail on the two point conversion

End of 2Q:

Baylor - 6

Cincinnati - 24

- (Cincinnati) Rusnak hits a field goal with 5:42 left in the quarter to make it 17-0

- (Cincinnati) Allen catches a six yard pass for a touchdown. Bearcats made it 24-0

Follow Shahji on social media!