Baylor football reeling after loss to Utah; Look to bounce back against Arizona

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — "Really tough game to watch. A lot of missed opportunities," head coach Dave Aranda said.

Baylor is still reeling from a 55-28 loss against Utah at home.

"Just frustrating, you know, I think the emotions boiling over at the end, is disappointing and it's not us," Aranda said.

"There were a lot of hard conversations, you know, it was probably one of the most intense defensive unit meetings I've been in since I've been here. Honestly, it was necessary, you know, I think it's a wake-up call to all of us, and I think the best thing that we can do is just realize that it's just football," linebacker Kyler Jordan said.

"I think it's easy to put the pressure on your shoulders, just the big stage and everything, but at the end of the day, we've got good football players, you know, like we have great defensive players, we can go do it. We just have to put our mind to it and go put it on tape on Saturday," Jordan said.

There's also no avoiding the talks about head coach Dave Aranda's future — but Aranda says he's able to block out the noise.

"I just get focused on my job, you know, and then when I'm not doing it, I don't go to my phone, and then I'm so exhausted. I crash, you know, and so a lot of work to get done," he said.

The Bears just need one more win to be bowl eligible, and the team wants it for the seniors.

"Overall, we know we have two games left. We're gonna go 2-0 and we're gonna give ourselves the best shot at getting up a good bowl game, you know, and we talk a lot about the seniors and there's a lot of leadership on this team, and so we wanna do it for them and it really comes down to a brotherhood," tight end Matthew Klopfenstein said.

"I think so. Our guys recognise that and they want that. I want that. I want that bad for just the guys that deserve it — that deserve more than where it is right now," Aranda said.

Baylor vs Arizona is scheduled for noon on Saturday.

