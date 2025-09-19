Baylor football games bring millions in economic impact to Waco businesses

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — When Baylor University football takes the field at McLane Stadium, the excitement extends far beyond the game itself. Each home game generates between $875,000 and 1.4 million dollars in spending for local dining and retail businesses, creating a significant economic boost for the city of Waco.

The impact is particularly noticeable for businesses near the stadium. Sagrado Concina and Bar, which opened in February, experienced firsthand how unprepared they were for the football crowd.

"We never thought that being here, so close to the stadium, so close to Baylor that it would be a big impact to us," said Honorio Conchas, owner of Sagrado Bar and Grill.

"The first game that we had, last month, was a total disaster, because we weren't prepared for all the people that we were having," Conchas said.

The restaurant has since adapted to meet demand. For game days, Conchas has increased his staff significantly compared to regular operations.

"We usually come with 5-6 waitresses, and now we have more people, more hostesses, more bartenders, and we feel more prepared in the kitchen too," Conchas said.

The economic benefits extend throughout the hospitality sector. Hotels across Waco see more than 90% occupancy during game weekends, a dramatic increase from typical booking rates.

This surge in business activity translates directly into city revenue. Between hotel occupancy taxes and city sales taxes, Waco collects between $100,000 and $150,000 per game.

"It's making us grow more and more, more than we expected," Conchas said.

With six to seven home games per year, Baylor football contributes between $2 million and $3 million in tax receipts annually, with a significant portion of that money staying within the Waco community.

City officials describe the football games at McLane Stadium as economic engines for Waco, demonstrating how collegiate athletics can serve as catalysts for local business growth and municipal revenue generation.

Baylor University's home football games at McLane Stadium act as economic engines for Waco. Each game represents millions of dollars in visitor spending, hundreds of thousands in tax collections, and a significant boost to local businesses. Beyond the direct dollars, these events elevate Waco’s visibility, fuel its hospitality sector, and strengthen the city’s long-term economic vitality. Jeremy Pesina, Assistant Director of Economic Development

The City of Waco also provided 25News with the following impact of the Baylor University Home Football Games.

1. Hotel Sector Impact

Baylor home games are powerful hotel demand drivers:

High Occupancy: Waco hotels exceeded 90% occupancy on the Auburn game weekend, with a similar positive trend for the Samford weekend (we are still waiting for official numbers).

Revenue Growth: A single game weekend can generate $900K+ in hotel revenue, injecting hundreds of thousands more than a non-event weekend. 2. Stadium Activity & Direct Visitor Spending

McLane Stadium itself draws 35K–55K visitors per game, with average dwell times of 3–4 hours.

In-Stadium Spending: Estimates indicate that each game generates $1.7M—$2.8M in direct stadium spending (tickets, concessions, merchandise).

Economic Ripple: This spending circulates beyond the stadium through local vendors, game-day workers, and suppliers.

Sales Tax Impact: Stadium-related purchases alone can yield $150K–$230K in sales tax collections per game. 3. Dining, Retail, and Local Business Impact

After the game, tens of thousands of fans spill into Waco’s restaurants, bars, and retailers:

Visitor Spending: Local dining and retail are estimated to capture $875K—$1.4M in spending per game.

Sales Tax Yield: Dining and retail activity typically contributes another $70K–$115K in sales tax per game. 4. Total Tax Revenue from a Game Weekend

Combining hotels, stadium, and local business activity:

Direct State & Local Tax Revenue: Each Baylor home game can generate $300K–$500K in total tax collections.

City of Waco Share: Between hotel occupancy tax (7% local rate) and the city’s portion of sales tax (1.5%), Waco directly sees $100K–$150K per game in revenue.

Annualized Impact: With 6–7 home games per season, Baylor football can contribute $2M—$3M annually in tax receipts across all levels, with a substantial portion staying in Waco. 5. Broader Economic Implications

Visitor Volume: Home games routinely bring tens of thousands of visitors into the city, many of whom stay overnight, dine locally, and shop at Waco businesses.

Brand & Tourism Spillover: Exposure from major televised games promotes Waco as a destination, attracting future visitors outside of football season. Jeremy Pesina, Assistant Director of Economic Developmen

