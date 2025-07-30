Baylor football gains assistant linebackers coach, two quality control coaches join staff for 2025 season

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Former University of the Incarnate Word (UIW) wide receiver Anthony Marciano is joining the Baylor football coaching staff as the assistant linebackers coach, in an announcement made Wednesday.

Marciano will assist Jamar Chaney with the inside linebackers unit for the 2025 season after spending the past three seasons on staff at Michigan, including two seasons as a defensive analyst and one season as an assistant linebackers coach.

Marciano also spent a season as a graduate assistant, working with secondary at Florida in 2021, and three seasons as a graduate assistant coach at UIW.

During his time at Michigan, Marciano helped lead the Wolverines to the 2023 National Championship, a pair of B1G Championships, two College Football Playoff bids, and a win in the 2024 Reliaquest Bowl.

Marciano worked directly with the inside linebackers in 2024, a role he will have in 2025 with Baylor, after serving as a defensive analyst with the secondary in 2022-23.

In the NCAA stats, UM ranked in the top 11 in total defense in all three of his seasons, including ranking No. 1 in total defense, passing defense and scoring defense during the national title run. UM ranked fifth in total defense and passing defense, sixth in rushing defense and seventh in scoring defense in 2022, a season that saw a CFP semifinal appearance.

Marciano opened his coaching career at his alma mater, UIW, where he was a graduate assistant working with the receivers from 2018 to 2020, which featured and FCS spring season, in 2021, during COVID-19 pandemic.

Marciano played four season, from 2014 to 2018 at UIW as a wide receiver.

Quality Control Staff

Baylor football is also adding two quality control coaches for the 2025 season, including Brian Vaughn, who joined the staff before the Texas Bowl in 2024, and Austin Woods.