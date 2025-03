KANSAS CITY, Mo (KXXV) — The Baylor Bears and Texas Tech Red Raiders faced off Thursday, March 13, 2025, in the Big 12 Tournament, continuing conference play in Kansas City.

While both teams are known more for their offensive play than their defensive prowess, No. 9 Texas Tech proved to be the stronger team in the matchup, securing a victory over Baylor.

With the win, the Red Raiders advance in the tournament, while the Bears' postseason hopes now rest on potential NCAA Tournament seeding.