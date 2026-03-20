Baylor baseball and softball ready for key weekend series

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor baseball looks to turn things around after losing a home series against West Virginia and dropping another home game to Kansas State.

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Baylor baseball and softball prep for weekend series

The Bears haven't had much luck on the road, but they look to change that in a road series at Stillwater.

"The schedule is what the schedule is, and it's time for us, you know, we're going on the road this weekend. We'll go on the road the next two weekends," head coach Mitch Thompson said.

"Going on the road is a challenge. It makes things a little more difficult, but it can also be a really good building time, bonding time, and when you come back and you're successful from the road, it makes you feel really good," Thompson said.

Now to Getterman Stadium, as Baylor softball is also on the road, as they will take on the number two-ranked Texas Longhorns.

Baylor softball is on a roll. The Bears are 20-7 for the season and have won their last four series. The Bears will play against last year's national champion Longhorns, one game in Austin and one game in Waco.

"I think it's always, you know, home-field advantage. We don't have to travel that far down to Austin, but it's just good to have them here too," sophomore Sadie Ross said.

"They're ranked. They're high up there. Everybody knows their name, so I feel like it gives us an opportunity to prove what we could do this year and not go in there scared," freshman Kaygen Marshall said.

"I like it. I think it's good you get 22 gates. Each school gets a gate, and you get to play some great softball and an opportunity for some great softball in your area," head coach Glenn Moore said.

Baylor baseball's series against Oklahoma State starts on Friday at 6 p.m.

Baylor softball's series against Texas also begins on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in Austin.

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