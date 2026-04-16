Baylor baseball and softball prep for weekend series

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor softball is still reeling from their loss at home to Texas A&M, extending their losing streak to three.

The Bears now face Utah for the first time as Big 12 foes. In this final stretch, every game counts.

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Baylor softball and baseball prep for weekend series

"It's exciting to play them. It's exciting to have those teams in the Big 12, but right now it's about us. We're our biggest enemy, and we've got to overcome that. And if we do, I think we compete with a lot of teams that we're not beating right now," Baylor softball head coach Glenn Moore said.

"We're always going to fight every inning, every game, even if we don't get the outcome we want. I think it's really just going in with that dog mentality, not being afraid and just competing as hard as we can," sophomore Sa'Mya Jones said.

Just across to Magnolia Field, Baylor baseball's on a two-game win streak.

Their most recent win should be described as an odyssey — 12 innings that ended in a walk-off victory for the Bears. Now Baylor gets set for rival TCU, but it's just another game for the Bears.

"They're next. That's that's the whole thing right now, and you know, having just passed the halfway point, it's the start of the second half. Let's get off to a good start. That's the way we're looking at it," Baylor baseball head coach Mitch Thompson said.

"Honestly, it's been a long time since we've been able to say that we beat them in a series. I think there's some extra fight in the guys this year — we've got a great team and we want to go ahead and we want to get a series win against them," junior RJ Ruais said.

Baseball and softball will play at home on the same day at the same time — 6:30 p.m.

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